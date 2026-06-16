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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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What the rise of a trillionaire reveals about the American Dreamplay icon

What the rise of a trillionaire reveals about the American Dream

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american dreamtrumpdemocracytrillionaireeconomic mobilityelon musk

In this episode of "ask ian," Ian Bremmer looks at what the rise of Elon Musk as the world’s first trillionaire reveals about wealth, innovation, and the future of the American Dream.

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american dreamtrumpdemocracytrillionaireeconomic mobilityelon musk

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