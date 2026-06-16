What the rise of a trillionaire reveals about the American Dream

Ian argues that Musk has fundamentally reshaped entire industries, from space exploration with SpaceX to global communications through Starlink. These breakthroughs, he says, have expanded what is possible in terms of industrial scale and private sector ambition.

But Ian says this concentration of wealth at the very top also exposes a deeper structural crisis: many Americans no longer believe economic opportunity is accessible to them. “The easiest way to make a lot of money in the US is be born into a lot of money,” he argues.

Ian explores how declining economic mobility and perceptions of elite influence are fueling anger across the political spectrum and driving calls for a new political movement.