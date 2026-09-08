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Special Coverage: 25 Years Since 9/11

Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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How the AfD's rise could reshape German politicsplay icon

How the AfD's rise could reshape German politics

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In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer breaks down the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's historic win in the Saxony-Anhalt state election and what it could mean for the country's political future.

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