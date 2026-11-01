Europe under threat from Russia

Russia's war in Ukraine is increasingly spilling beyond the battlefield. Russia has stepped up a campaign of hybrid warfare across Europe, from arson and cyberattacks to disinformation and sabotage, even assassinations. Could full-scale war be next? Putin may be getting desperate as the economic cost of the war starts to hit Moscow and the frontlines remain virtually frozen in a grinding stalemate, despite heavy losses from both sides.
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski joins Ian Bremmer on GZERO World to discuss Putin's next moves, Europe's ability to defend itself, and the growing rift between Washington and its European allies. With US financial support for Ukraine halted, Europe is shouldering the cost of defending Kyiv and demanding a greater say in how the war ends. Can Europe hold the line if America steps back?
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