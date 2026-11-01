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GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

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Europe under threat from Russia

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russia ukraine nato europe poland gzero world ian bremmer radoslaw sikorski ukraine war
Russia's war in Ukraine is increasingly spilling beyond the battlefield. Russia has stepped up a campaign of hybrid warfare across Europe, from arson and cyberattacks to disinformation and sabotage, even assassinations. Could full-scale war be next? Putin may be getting desperate as the economic cost of the war starts to hit Moscow and the frontlines remain virtually frozen in a grinding stalemate, despite heavy losses from both sides.
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russia ukraine nato europe poland gzero world ian bremmer radoslaw sikorski ukraine war

More from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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