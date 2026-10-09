Why the 2026 UN Water Conference is focused on action, not talk
October 09, 2026
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With billions of people around the world still lacking access to safely managed drinking water, can technology, and artificial intelligence in particular, help close the gap? On the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Eurasia Group's sustainability expert, Franck Gbaguidi, speaks with Abdulla Balalaa, the UAE’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, about preparations for the upcoming 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi and the push to turn global commitments on water into tangible action.
But Balalaa says the real measure of success will come after delegates leave Abu Dhabi: whether the partnerships and commitments made there ultimately improve people's lives and accelerate progress on the global water crisis.
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