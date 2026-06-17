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The growing strategic importance of the Arcticplay icon

The growing strategic importance of the Arctic

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greenlandarcticus-canada summittony maciulisthomas dansnational securitycritical mineralsrussiachina
As global competition intensifies in the Arctic, Greenland has reemerged as a strategic focal point for the United States and its allies. From the sidelines 2026 US-Canada Summit, hosted by Eurasia Group and RBC in Toronto, Tony Maciulis sits down with Thomas Dans, chairman of the US Arctic Research Commission, to discuss why the Arctic is increasingly central to national security, energy development, critical minerals, and geopolitical competition.
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greenlandarcticus-canada summittony maciulisthomas dansnational securitycritical mineralsrussiachina

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