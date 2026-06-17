The growing strategic importance of the Arctic
June 17, 2026
Our journalists bring you on-location video reports digging into news stories around the world.
Presented by
Dans explains how Russia and China are expanding their presence in the region, why Arctic infrastructure and communications remain major challenges, and how Greenland fits into broader US strategic interests. He also discusses the importance of cooperation with Canada, the future of Arctic development in Alaska, and why policymakers are paying renewed attention to the High North.
As climate change, technology, and great-power rivalry reshape the region, Dans argues that the Arctic will play an increasingly important role in the future of North American security and prosperity.
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.