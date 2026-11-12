Salome Zourabichvili on Putin, Trump, and the West’s response to Russia
November 12, 2026
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Global Stage interviews and insights from the Paris Peace Forum.
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At the 2026 Paris Peace Forum, former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili reflects on why Western democracies failed to respond more forcefully to Vladimir Putin’s efforts to expand Russian influence over neighboring countries and challenge European security, despite years of warning signs.
Speaking with GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis, Zourabichvili says Western leaders have repeatedly hoped diplomacy and economic cooperation could change Putin’s behavior. But she argues that democracies struggle to recognize when they are dealing with “a brutal imperialist state” and that certain approaches do not always work with authoritarian powers.
Zourabichvili also discusses President Donald Trump’s unpredictable approach to Russia, which she says has unsettled the Kremlin and potentially weakened Russia’s strategy. But she expresses concern over Trump’s treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, arguing that leaders must first show support for a country defending itself.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.
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