Serbia’s Student List faces a difficult road ahead

With the election behind them, the student movement must now turn its momentum into a functioning government. Carl explains that the Student List must first organize politically, bring together its leadership and establish priorities. Its immediate challenges include judicial reform, restoring media freedom, tackling corruption and strengthening the rule of law.

Carl also examines what the election could mean for Serbia’s relationship with the EU and the wider region. With Serbia’s accession process stalled and neighboring Montenegro potentially moving closer to membership, the new government will face important decisions about the country’s European future. Despite the significant challenges ahead, Carl describes the election as a “new breath of fresh air” for Serbia.