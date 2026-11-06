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GZERO Europe

Watch insights on the latest news about Europe from Carl Bildt, Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sweden.

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Serbia’s Student List faces a difficult road aheadplay icon

Serbia’s Student List faces a difficult road ahead

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student listaleksander vucicdemocracyjudicial reformeuropeserbia

In this GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt looks at the challenges facing Serbia’s Student List following its dramatic election victory over longtime nationalist leader Aleksandar Vučić, who had ruled the country for 14 years.

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student listaleksander vucicdemocracyjudicial reformeuropeserbia

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