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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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Democrats’ midterm sweep is a rebuke of Trump’s presidencyplay icon

Democrats’ midterm sweep is a rebuke of Trump’s presidency

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In this 'ask ian,' Ian Bremmer takes a look at the issues that drove the "blue wave" in the 2026 US midterms and how Democrats winning control of the House and Senate represents a repudiation of President Donald Trump’s governing record.

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