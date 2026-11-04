Democrats’ midterm sweep is a rebuke of Trump’s presidency

Ian argues that Trump’s support has eroded as Americans feel worse about “affordability issues, about the cost that they are paying, about their quality of living.” He points to the Iran war, rising electricity costs and concerns over corruption as contributing factors, while noting that Trump’s campaign promises to help working and middle-class Americans have fallen short of voters’ expectations.

Looking ahead, Ian says the results leave Trump a lame duck for the final two years of his presidency, with Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress. The scale of the losses could also reshape the 2028 presidential race, making a more open Republican primary likely and creating an opportunity for a new generation of younger candidates in both parties.