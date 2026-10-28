What recent elections say about voter frustration

In this ‘ask ian,’ Ian Bremmer says recent elections around the world point to a common trend: voters are increasingly unhappy with their governments as inflation, security concerns and economic pressures shape political outcomes.

Ian cautions against seeing recent results as a broad victory for either the left or the right. Instead, “a lot of people continue to be really angry with their existing governments,” with high turnout reflecting growing interest in politics. In Brazil, Ian says affordability and concerns over social benefits helped drive Lula’s victory, while in Serbia, young voters rallied against a government they saw as unaccountable.

Ian argues that this sentiment is spreading across countries, including Europe and Israel, and could be reflected in upcoming US midterm elections.