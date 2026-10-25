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GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

Could US & Israeli elections reshape the Middle East? play icon

Could US & Israeli elections reshape the Middle East?

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President Trump promised to end wars and put America First. Eight months into the Iran war, what would success actually look like? And could elections in Israel and the US bring a change in direction—or another round of escalation?

On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer speaks with Brett McGurk, former White House Middle East coordinator, about a region where military pressure is mounting and a diplomatic breakthrough remains elusive. “Are we heading towards a deal? I don’t think so,” McGurk says. He explains why he sees escalation as the more likely outcome after the US midterms, and why Iran’s nuclear program must remain central to any negotiation.

They also discuss the difficulty of containing the Houthis and what Israel’s election could change. McGurk argues that a new Israeli government would largely maintain the country’s security doctrine, but could take a significantly different approach to the West Bank.

For Washington, his warning is that disengagement carries its own costs. “The US has to stay diplomatically engaged,” McGurk says, or risk leaving openings that draw America back into even deeper conflicts.

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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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