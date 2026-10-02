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Ian Explains

On Ian Explains, host Ian Bremmer makes complex issues about global politics understandable. Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.

The US-China battle for global dominance play icon

The US-China battle for global dominance

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The United States and China are locked in a high-stakes rivalry, but you wouldn’t necessarily know it from the way their leaders have been treating each other lately. President Trump rolled out the red carpet for Xi Jinping at the recent White House summit. The leaders of the world’s two most powerful countries toasted each other and spoke about their friendship at a candlelit state dinner. But don’t be fooled. On Ian Explains, Ian Bremmer breaks down the US and China’s complicated relationship and their competing visions for the future.
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china united states ian explains ian bremmer beijing xi jinping donald trump us-china rivalry world order us-china competition us-china

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