The US-China battle for global dominance

The United States and China are locked in a high-stakes rivalry, but you wouldn’t necessarily know it from the way their leaders have been treating each other lately. President Trump rolled out the red carpet for Xi Jinping at the recent White House summit. The leaders of the world’s two most powerful countries toasted each other and spoke about their friendship at a candlelit state dinner. But don’t be fooled. On Ian Explains, Ian Bremmer breaks down the US and China’s complicated relationship and their competing visions for the future.

Right now, the two super powers are both trying to answer a fundamental question: What kind of world do we want to live in and who gets to decide? For the past 80 years, the answer was largely shaped by the United States. But now China has a different vision and is working overtime to shape a new global order without America at the center. But at the heart of the rivalry is a much bigger question: Can the US and China compete for global influence while still finding ways to cooperate in a world that needs both of them?