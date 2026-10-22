Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

ask ian

Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

Presented by

sponsor_image
In memory of Mooseplay icon

In memory of Moose

Make us preferred on Google
moose

In this special edition of “ask ian,” Ian Bremmer reflects on the life and passing of his beloved dog, Moose.

moose

More from ask ian

GZERO Series

Midterms 2026: Is a blue wave coming?

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Trump Strikes MASSIVE Diesel deal with Russia

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Another break in the Trump-Zelensky relationship

Quick Take

Quick Take
The US-China battle for global dominance

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
Why the 2026 UN Water Conference is focused on action, not talk

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Trump climbs down on Greenland

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Trump's latest turn against Ukraine could be for good

The Debrief

The Debrief
Understanding AI in 2025 with Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage