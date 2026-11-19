In this ‘ask ian,’ Ian Bremmer breaks down the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting in Shenzhen, and why its significance may have less to do with what was accomplished than what it revealed about the global balance of power.

The 90-minute trilateral meeting brought together three of the world’s most powerful leaders, but produced little in the way of concrete progress. Putin showed no interest in compromising on Ukraine, while Trump remains unable to move toward normalizing relations with Moscow without a breakthrough in the war. Ian explains why Putin sees Trump’s remaining time in office as a window of opportunity, and why Xi Jinping may be in an even stronger position to capitalize on it.



Ian also examines the growing divide between how Washington and Beijing approach global influence, from strained US alliances to espionage and competition over technology. He argues that Trump’s emphasis on power over shared values and international partnerships risks giving China an advantage.



As Ian warns, the US would benefit from a world governed by “stronger multilateral architecture and more transparency.”