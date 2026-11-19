It’s been over one year and a month since the ceasefire in Gaza was brokered. But the US-brokered agreement between Israel and Hamas has not been completely peaceful, and today, it appears increasingly fragile.

GZERO: You returned this afternoon after spending a week in Gaza. What is the reality on the ground right now?

What does life in Gaza look like more than a year into this fragile ceasefire? GZERO recently spoke with Ross Smith , Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response at the UN World Food Programme. He recently returned from two weeks in Gaza and spoke about the realities on the ground, the challenges of feeding its population of 2.2 million, and what it will take to move from emergency relief to lasting recovery.

While new conflicts in the Middle East have captured the world's attention, Gaza's humanitarian crisis is far from over. According to the UN, 82% of buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, nearly all of its residents remain internally displaced , and almost 90% of families rely on aid to put food on the table. Some aid has entered the enclave, but rebuilding Gaza's shattered economy and infrastructure remains an enormous challenge. Meanwhile, international funding has been drying up – accelerated by the dissolution of USAID – and aid organizations are struggling to meet the needs of a population that remains heavily dependent on outside assistance.

It’s been well over a year since the ceasefire in Gaza was brokered. But the US-brokered agreement between Israel and Hamas has not been completely peaceful, and today, it appears increasingly fragile. According to the ministry of health in Gaza, at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect. And just yesterday, Israeli tanks rolled through Gaza for an operation targeting Hamas infrastructure, marking the first ground offensive since the ceasefire took place.

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Ross Smith: It's a very fragile situation. I arrived just after two heavy days of rain and saw firsthand the impact of the flooding. And we're about to start the winter season. We are still under the ceasefire, but colleagues on the ground really describe it as, some days, a ceasefire in name only.

From a humanitarian perspective, the commercial sector is starting to get some goods in, but just two weeks ago a crossing was closed for a week, and the price of basic staple foods spiked three or fourfold. It gives you a sense of how dependent the people of Gaza are on heavily controlled crossings for both the humanitarian and the commercial sector.

What crossings are open?

There's only one crossing into Gaza right now: Karem Shalom. All others are closed at the moment. Goods come to the Israeli side of the crossing, are dropped off there, and then trucks come from the Gaza side and pick them up. You know, every day it is a question of what is allowed to cross and what is not, how many trucks are allowed to go, how many are not, how many are approved, and how many are denied. And that's both for humanitarian goods and for the commercial sector as well.

How much of the existing need is being met?

The latest numbers are that two-thirds of the population are acutely food insecure, and 200,000 people are in what we call an emergency level of hunger. They don't know where their next meal is coming from. They can't get enough to eat every day. But we cannot separate the food side from the humanitarian package that's needed for the people of Gaza. Two-thirds of Gaza's population is also living in tents, and 800,000 people live in locations at high risk of flooding as winter approaches. These tents aren't winterized, and they're set up wherever there is space. You need water pumps and heaters for those tents. Many of these items are considered “dual-use,” so they're heavily restricted and not allowed in.

Editor’s note: Dual-use items are materials, equipment, or items that could be used for both civilian and military purposes. Israel restricts the entry of certain dual-use items into Gaza over concerns that they could be used by Hamas for military purposes.

What needs to happen for Gaza to be self-sustaining again?

Gaza has always relied on outside support. They have long relied on a local economy, but also on significant long-term support for humanitarian aid, governance, and social services. It's a unique context with long-term dependence on the international community.

But right now, we are in a situation with tremendous uncertainty about what's next for Gaza. We don't know what the next phase of the ceasefire will look like. There's basically a gap on the governance side, a vacuum, if you will. Without clarity on these things, we have to keep supporting people's needs today while we think about what's going to be there tomorrow.

We've all been looking at both the political situation in Israel and in the US, and how that will potentially impact the next phase of the ceasefire. But we can't wait for a political solution that may take a long time. We need to keep supporting people today and tomorrow.

When I was there, I saw that most people have no sanitation system, so they dig small latrines in the sand. I sat in a woman's tent, and she told me a story about the middle of the night, when rain rushed into her tent and flooded it with sewage. Her bedding was soaked, and the food she had sitting on the floor was washed away. Her small kitchen setup was all flooded away. And she has nothing. This is a situation that's repeated tens of thousands of times when the rain comes.

I deal with emergency crisis situations around the world in many really difficult places. But in most places, there are far more options than there are in Gaza. For the vast majority of people, there's no plan B.