A brief China-Russia-US trilateral summit

In the end, the highly-anticipated meeting could really have been an email — ok, perhaps an email with a few nice photos in it. After meeting for an hour on the sidelines of the APEC summit on Thursday, the presidents of China, Russia, and the US produced a vague statement affirming that nuclear war is bad, maintaining access to “refined petroleum products” is good, and that the UN needs reform. There was no specific statement on the wars in Ukraine or Iran. But in the end, by avoiding any controversial details, each man got what he wanted: good optics. Donald Trump, diminished at home, showed that out there in the world he still takes center stage. Vladimir Putin got to sit at the table as an apparent equal with the world’s two most powerful countries. And Xi Jinping got to provide that table itself, reinforcing the idea of Beijing as a responsible and rising global stakeholder.

Top UN court rules Myanmar committed state-sponsored genocide

The International Court of Justice ruled today that Myanmar had committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims. In 2017, Myanmar launched so-called “clearance operations” in which security forces razed around 400 villages, killed at least 10,000 people, and injured and raped many more. Myanmar denies the genocide claims. The ruling, in response to an accusation filed by Gambia, is the first time that the court has held a state responsible for a genocide. However, the ICJ has limited options to enforce it. But the decision could impact other pending ICJ cases, namely South Africa’s 2023 claim that Israel committed genocide during its offensive in Gaza – charges Israel denies. Meanwhile ICJ judges, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay, are preparing for fallout from the ruling, such as possible US sanctions on the court and its judges.

Ethiopia and Eritrea tensions risk full-scale war

Ethiopia and Eritrea are amassing troops along their shared border, raising fears of a return to war. The two countries fought a bloody conflict from 1998 to 2000 over a border dispute that left an estimated 100,000 people dead. Tensions between the two persisted until 2018, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed normalized relations with Eritrea, earning him the Nobel Peace Prize. But the rapprochement has since unraveled, particularly over the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. Eritrean forces initially fought alongside Ethiopian government troops against Tigrayan rebels during Ethiopia’s civil war from 2020 to 2022. But now, Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of preparing to back the rebels as tensions between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayans continue to rise. A renewed cross-border conflict risks plunging the already volatile Horn of Africa into further instability.