What China, Russia, and the US want this week

Nearly two dozen world leaders are in the Chinese “miracle city” of Shenzhen for a summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation. Bilateral meetings abound, but two key story lines stand out. First, in a world where the Trump administration’s combative and erratic trade policy has unnerved close US allies, Chinese President Xi Jinping is styling himself as a more reliable partner. He has already struck a fresh trade deal with Canada and pledged a “new era” of ties with Mexico. Second, Thursday will see a brief but highly anticipated meeting between Xi, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump, weakened at home by his midterm losses, wants help ending the wars in Iran and Ukraine, but his main goal is to pitch a new arms control agreement that includes China, a rising nuclear power. Putin, meanwhile, will seek new security understandings that recognize Moscow’s vision of a Russian sphere of influence in eastern Europe.

Mauritius wants UK to speed up Chagos handover

Mauritius is threatening legal action against the United Kingdom unless it establishes a “clear roadmap” to officially hand over the Chagos Islands by the end of the year. The UK recognized Mauritius’ sovereignty over the Indian Ocean archipelago in a deal 18 months ago. But the deal has since stalled in Parliament, largely because of opposition from the United States. President Donald Trump initially backed the agreement but later withdrew his support, citing concerns about the future of a joint US-UK military base on the Chagos’ largest island. The base is one of the region's most strategically important US military bases, ideal for launching attacks in the Middle East. Now, if the UK bows to the US’s pressure and backs away from the agreement, it could find itself facing an awkward international legal battle with Mauritius.

AI cheating scandal rattles South Korea

On Sunday, the top-scorer in South Korea’s tax accountancy exam admitted to using a hidden camera, his phone, and AI to cheat. The scandal is casting doubt on South Korea’s career-defining university entrance exams, which take place tomorrow. The government goes to great lengths to keep the eight-hour exam running smoothly for students: aircraft takeoffs and landings are rescheduled during the English part of the paper, the stock market opens an hour late, and cars are barred within roughly 700 feet of the test centers. In response to the scandal, exam organizers are now offering rewards of $75,000 to anyone who catches a student cheating. The stakes of the exam are high. It determines which university students get into and, by extension, can affect their prospects in an increasingly competitive job market.