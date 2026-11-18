Two weeks after Americans voted in the midterms, results show Democrat Mary Peltola flipped a fiercely contested Senate seat in Alaska. Her victory gives Democrats their largest Senate majority in more than a decade. The 56-seat majority is still shy of the 60 seats needed for Democrats to overcome a potential Republican filibuster, and President Donald Trump will still have the power to veto legislation that passes. But Democrats argue legislation on popular issues — the war in Iran, reversing Medicaid cuts and reductions on nutrition assistance — could draw some Republican support. And they’re betting vetoing such legislation would make Trump even more unpopular.