The US recorded the highest number of measles cases in three decades so far this year, prompting the Pan American Health Organization to pull the US’s elimination status for the first time since the country achieved it nearly three decades ago. Measles “elimination” depends on any sporadic outbreaks ending within a year, which no longer happens in the US. It comes after Pennsylvania recorded the first two measles-related deaths in the US in over 35 years in August, and 45 states and Washington, D.C., all recorded cases. Experts blame the fact that measles vaccinations, which have been proven to be safe and effective , have been in decline . But the US isn’t alone: six European and Asian countries, including the UK, Austria, and Uzbekistan, lost their measles-free status from the WHO this spring.