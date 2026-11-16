The US recorded the highest number of measles cases in three decades so far this year, prompting the Pan American Health Organization to pull the US’s elimination status for the first time since the country achieved it nearly three decades ago. Measles “elimination” depends on any sporadic outbreaks ending within a year, which no longer happens in the US. It comes after Pennsylvania recorded the first two measles-related deaths in the US in over 35 years in August, and 45 states and Washington, D.C., all recorded cases. Experts blame the fact that measles vaccinations, which have been proven to be safe and effective, have been in decline. But the US isn’t alone: six European and Asian countries, including the UK, Austria, and Uzbekistan, lost their measles-free status from the WHO this spring.
Hard Numbers
Are the measles here to stay?
Lottie Tellyn
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By Lottie TellynNovember 16, 2026
Lottie Tellyn
Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.