Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Fuel costs halt three-year cruise around the world

Fuel costs halt three-year cruise around the world
Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn
By Lottie TellynOctober 28, 2026
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Ship owner Villa Vie Residences told passengers the cruise would end its journey early in Cambodia because refueling costs have jumped more than 300% since the start of the Iran war. Some passengers have now flown home, while others are still waiting in the port city of Sihanoukville, Cambodia. The ship, Odyssey, was one of the few designed for long-term residency, with some passengers planning to live on the ship for decades. It first began its journey in October 2024.

iran waroil pricesfuel prices

Latest Videos

Are environmental summits a waste of time?play icon
The Debrief

Are environmental summits a waste of time?

Brazil’s left-wing president wins historic fourth term
Quick Take

Brazil’s left-wing president wins historic fourth term

Could US & Israeli elections reshape the Middle East?
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Could US & Israeli elections reshape the Middle East?

What would Netanyahu's electoral defeat mean for the Middle East?
GZERO World Clips

What would Netanyahu's electoral defeat mean for the Middle East?

In memory of Moose
ask ian

In memory of Moose

Trump's latest turn against Ukraine could be for good
The Debrief

Trump's latest turn against Ukraine could be for good

More For You

One year since the El Fasher massacre

One year since the El Fasher massacre
Will Fitzpatrick
Sudan marks a grim anniversary this week. Tens of thousands still remain missing after the RSF’s siege of El Fasher. The RSF also remains in control of the city, and the civil war continues to drag on with seemingly no end in sight. To mark the occasion, the British government has sanctioned 15 Sudanese military leaders from both the Sudanese [...]

Do you have a right to Vegemite?

Do you have a right to Vegemite?
Will Fitzpatrick
That ban is much to the dismay of inmate Andre McKechnie, who sued Victoria’s Department of Justice and Corrections and argued that the ban violated his right to “enjoy his culture as an Australian.” But on Monday, Victoria’s Supreme Court rejected his challenge. Invented in the 1920s as an alternative to the then-popular Marmite, Vegemite was [...]

Oil hits six-month high

Oil hits six-month high
Will Fitzpatrick
Ongoing Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have raised concerns about further disruptions to global energy supplies, especially after Saudi state oil company Aramco ordered the evacuation of its headquarters on Thursday. And the situation could get worse: The US and Israel are reportedly discussing renewed new strikes on Iran after the US midterms in [...]

Tourist Trap

Tourist Trap
Lottie Tellyn
The dropoff deepens a trend that began in 2025, when overseas arrivals fell by 2.5%. The decline is particularly striking given that thousands of people came to the US for the World Cup earlier this year. The Trump administration has set an ambitious goal of attracting 100 million overseas visitors a year by 2030, but meeting that target would [...]