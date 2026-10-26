Venezuela’s opposition leader finally returns, Students win big in Serbia election, Algeria to send troops to Niger

Venezuela’s leading opposition figure returns home

After ten months in exile, Maria Corina Machado is back in Venezuela. Until now she has been largely sidelined by the Trump administration, which ousted strongman Nicolás Maduro in January and installed his deputy, Delcy Rodríguez, instead. Machado wants elections by July, and polls show she is the country’s most popular political figure. Rodríguez has pledged a vote, but given no timetable, and is currently holding US-backed talks with parts of the opposition that exclude Machado. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has focused on securing control over Venezuela’s vast oil resources, striking controversial deals that Machado herself has criticized. Washington has tacitly allowed Venezuela to bar Machado’s return at least half a dozen times in recent weeks. But with popular pressure growing inside of Venezuela, the White House relented. Now the intrigue begins: Rodríguez is pliant but widely reviled, while Machado is popular but has criticized Trump’s approach so far.

Students oust Serbian longtime leader

Serbia’s student-backed protest movement ousted Aleksandar Vučić and his SNS party in Sunday’s parliamentary election. The Student List party – candidates endorsed by the student protesters – won 140 seats to SNS’s 103, giving them an outright majority. Although many expected Vučić to contest the results, he quickly conceded. Now, student leaders face a major question: how do you actually run a country? Their movement over the last two years was built around opposition to corruption they associate with Vučić and the SNS, but will have to start delivering on their promises of reform. Many of the Student List candidates who won lack political experience: they are former academics or popular figures who were chosen because they had no ties to either the ruling party or the traditional opposition. They now face the daunting task of unwinding 14 years of SNS rule while also learning how to govern a country.

Algeria to send troops to Niger amid security concerns