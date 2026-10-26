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Venezuela’s opposition leader finally returns, Students win big in Serbia election, Algeria to send troops to Niger

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado greets supporters after travelling from Barquisimeto, where she made her first public appearance following her return to the country after nearly a year abroad, in Caracas, Venezuela, October 25, 2026.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado greets supporters after travelling from Barquisimeto, where she made her first public appearance following her return to the country after nearly a year abroad, in Caracas, Venezuela, October 25, 2026.

REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment

Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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October 26, 2026
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Venezuela’s leading opposition figure returns home

After ten months in exile, Maria Corina Machado is back in Venezuela. Until now she has been largely sidelined by the Trump administration, which ousted strongman Nicolás Maduro in January and installed his deputy, Delcy Rodríguez, instead. Machado wants elections by July, and polls show she is the country’s most popular political figure. Rodríguez has pledged a vote, but given no timetable, and is currently holding US-backed talks with parts of the opposition that exclude Machado. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has focused on securing control over Venezuela’s vast oil resources, striking controversial deals that Machado herself has criticized. Washington has tacitly allowed Venezuela to bar Machado’s return at least half a dozen times in recent weeks. But with popular pressure growing inside of Venezuela, the White House relented. Now the intrigue begins: Rodríguez is pliant but widely reviled, while Machado is popular but has criticized Trump’s approach so far.

Students oust Serbian longtime leader

Serbia’s student-backed protest movement ousted Aleksandar Vučić and his SNS party in Sunday’s parliamentary election. The Student List party – candidates endorsed by the student protesters – won 140 seats to SNS’s 103, giving them an outright majority. Although many expected Vučić to contest the results, he quickly conceded. Now, student leaders face a major question: how do you actually run a country? Their movement over the last two years was built around opposition to corruption they associate with Vučić and the SNS, but will have to start delivering on their promises of reform. Many of the Student List candidates who won lack political experience: they are former academics or popular figures who were chosen because they had no ties to either the ruling party or the traditional opposition. They now face the daunting task of unwinding 14 years of SNS rule while also learning how to govern a country.

Algeria to send troops to Niger amid security concerns

Algeria announced over the weekend that it would send troops to its southern neighbor Niger, its first overseas military deployment since it sent forces to Egypt during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War. Islamist insurgencies have intensified across Niger and the broader Sahel following a series of military coups in recent years, and Algeria is increasingly concerned about security along its southern border. It’s also worried about its energy interests in the region, including a planned pipeline that would transport natural gas from Nigeria through Niger and to Algeria. The move is a significant change for Algeria, which has typically avoided military involvement abroad in recent decades and maintains tense relationships with several of its neighbors. Until recently, its constitution restricted the military from operating outside the country’s borders. But a constitutional amendment in 2020 opened the door to foreign deployments, and Algeria now appears ready to put that authority to use.

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