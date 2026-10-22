Turkey and Canada’s new friendship, El Salvador threatening Haitian gangs, North Korea’s petty propaganda push

Canada looks to Turkey for new partnership

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Turkey on Thursday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The visit is the first by a Canadian prime minister to Turkey. The two leaders promptly announced a new “strategic partnership” focused on expanding cooperation in defense and energy — Erdogan is particularly interested in Canadian support for nuclear power production. Although Carney, a liberal, and Erdogan, an Islamist, are not ideologically aligned , Canada’s PM is putting realism ahead of politics as he looks to strengthen ties with other middle powers wary of getting pushed around by the US and China. The visit is also part of Carney’s broader efforts to diversify Canada’s economic and security relationships and reduce the country’s long-standing dependence on an increasingly hostile United States.

El Salvador’s president threatens Haiti’s gangs

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has announced a military operation to rescue four Salvadoran soldiers kidnapped in an ambush in Haiti. The soldiers were serving with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF). Bukele, whose controversial hardline policies have crushed gang activity in El Salvador, demanded the soldiers’ return and threatened wider action if they are harmed: “We have already finished with the gangs in El Salvador, and we can finish with you too.” It’s unclear how Bukele would follow through on his threat, which could entail a substantial overseas military operation in Haiti. The GSF, for its part, was deployed in April to help retake control of Haiti’s capital from powerful gangs. Attacks on the force have risen in recent months, and the UN estimates that gang violence has killed or injured more than 5,700 people since January.

North Korea blares at South Korea again