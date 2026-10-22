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Turkey and Canada’s new friendship, El Salvador threatening Haitian gangs, North Korea’s petty propaganda push

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with an official ceremony in Ankara, Turkiye on October 22, 2026.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with an official ceremony in Ankara, Turkiye on October 22, 2026.

Anadolu via Reuters Connect
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment

Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.

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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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October 22, 2026
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Canada looks to Turkey for new partnership

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Turkey on Thursday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The visit is the first by a Canadian prime minister to Turkey. The two leaders promptly announced a new “strategic partnership” focused on expanding cooperation in defense and energy — Erdogan is particularly interested in Canadian support for nuclear power production. Although Carney, a liberal, and Erdogan, an Islamist, are not ideologically aligned, Canada’s PM is putting realism ahead of politics as he looks to strengthen ties with other middle powers wary of getting pushed around by the US and China. The visit is also part of Carney’s broader efforts to diversify Canada’s economic and security relationships and reduce the country’s long-standing dependence on an increasingly hostile United States.

El Salvador’s president threatens Haiti’s gangs

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has announced a military operation to rescue four Salvadoran soldiers kidnapped in an ambush in Haiti. The soldiers were serving with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF). Bukele, whose controversial hardline policies have crushed gang activity in El Salvador, demanded the soldiers’ return and threatened wider action if they are harmed: “We have already finished with the gangs in El Salvador, and we can finish with you too.” It’s unclear how Bukele would follow through on his threat, which could entail a substantial overseas military operation in Haiti. The GSF, for its part, was deployed in April to help retake control of Haiti’s capital from powerful gangs. Attacks on the force have risen in recent months, and the UN estimates that gang violence has killed or injured more than 5,700 people since January.

North Korea blares at South Korea again

Frictions on the Korean Peninsula are intensifying again, quite literally. North Korea has announced it will resume using gigantic speakers to blast propaganda across the border into South Korea. The move comes a little more than a year after both sides suspended the practice. Relations between the two Koreas have taken a nose dive since 2024, when North Korea formally rejected any goal of reunification and began heavily fortifying its side of the Demilitarized Zone which splits the two countries. Since coming to power last year, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has tried to ease tensions, but the North has maintained a hard line, criticizing the South’s long-standing alignment with the US and refusing substantive talks. Both sides have a history of baiting each other with cross-border propaganda. No word yet on whether North Korea will also revive its policy of launching southbound balloons loaded with garbage and excrement.

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