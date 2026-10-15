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Albania rocked by protests, China and North Korea open a bridge, US states sue OpenAI

Smoke rises as a person throws a projectile through the open door of a building, amid an anti-government protest by students in Tirana, Albania, October 14, 2026.

Smoke rises as a person throws a projectile through the open door of a building, amid an anti-government protest by students in Tirana, Albania, October 14, 2026.

REUTERS/Florion Goga
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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October 15, 2026
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Flamingo protests escalate in Albania

Protests in Albania turned violent Wednesday night as rioters attacked government buildings and set storefronts ablaze in the capital, Tirana. More peaceful demonstrations began several months ago, triggered by opposition to a luxury hotel development project led by President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner that would have displaced local flamingo populations. But the protests quickly took on broader frustrations over graft in what is one of Europe’s most corrupt countries — Albania scores just 39 out of 100 on Transparency International’s corruption perceptions index. Protesters are now calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign, but he has so far refused. Albania has been seeking EU membership since becoming a candidate in 2014 — and has been in direct talks since 2022 — but concerns over graft, organized crime, and money laundering have long hindered its bid.

North Korea and China open long-delayed bridge

Originally slated for completion in 2014, the span over the Yalu River was for years an unfinished bridge over troubled waters as ties between the two close allies frayed. China, the main economic lifeline for a deeply isolated North Korea, was irritated by Kim Jong-Un’s increasingly assertive nuclear and ballistic missile ambitions, and by his deepening ties with Russia. But things are on an upswing again as Beijing looks to shore up a critical regional alliance that Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong once described as “as close as lips and teeth.” Last year, bilateral trade neared $3 billion, a return to pre-pandemic levels, and in June, Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the North Korean capital in seven years.

US states sue OpenAI over self-harm risks

Eight US states, led by both Democrat and Republican administrations, sued OpenAI on Wednesday, alleging that its ChatGPT chatbot advises users — including children — on how to hurt themselves. The lawsuit is the first of its kind brought by states against an AI company. Attorneys general from Kansas, Iowa, Montana, and five other states want courts to force the company to infuse its AI models with “human values” and to pay damages. OpenAI says “no system can be perfect” and that it is building in additional safeguards. This isn’t the first time OpenAI has faced such accusations. Ahead of its upcoming IPO, a slew of lawsuits allege that ChatGPT has helped users plan acts of mass violence. The litigation will establish critically important precedents for liability in AI, especially as tech companies grapple with the moral implications of products that mimic consciousness.

flamingo protestsnorth koreachinakim jong unopenaiartificial intelligencealbania

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