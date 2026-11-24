Although Spain has been one of the fastest-growing economies in the eurozone, low salaries, structural unemployment, and rising living costs have affected the average citizen. Like in other European countries, housing has become a major challenge. In the last decade, rent has risen by 50%, and house prices by 80%. Salaries, meanwhile, have risen only 30%.

One crisis after another. Sánchez's eight years in office have been marked by slim margins and unlikely alliances. He has always ruled in minority, having to negotiate each piece of legislation with regional parties. But in recent months, crises have intensified. Corruption scandals have affected people close to Sánchez. Over 80,000 migrants crossed the border from Morocco to Ceuta this summer, sparking controversy across the European Union. A deadlocked parliament has forced the executive to keep proroguing the national budget since 2023.

How did we get here? In October, Sánchez called a snap election nine months before the end of this term after the eviction of an 87-year-old woman led to mass protests across the country. The government then failed to pass housing protection policies in parliament, reminding everyone how unstable the coalition that has allowed him to stay in power is. Young activists camped in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, the city’s main square and the iconic site of the anti-globalization encampment in 2011, for 39 days. And on Nov. 11, the first nationwide general strike in 14 years protested rising rents. Parliament narrowly approved housing reforms one day later, but their durability depends on what happens in Sunday’s election.

Most polls expect the conservative Popular Party and the far-right VOX to win a majority of seats in the Spanish Parliament. But the surprising victories of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil and the Democrats in the US midterms have given hope to some progressive operatives in Sánchez’s Socialist Party, who believe uproar over the country’s housing crisis could work to their benefit.

On Sunday, Spain is heading to the polls in a snap election that could oust progressive Pedro Sánchez from office. The Spanish prime minister, often called an unlikely political survivor and a skilled electoral strategist, now faces his steepest uphill reelection battle to date.

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While housing was the tipping point in Spain, the protests are part of a larger discontent with European governments that is driving unrest in France, Portugal, Belgium and Italy. “There's a feeling across European countries that the social pact in Europe is broken,” said Pol Morillas, director of the Barcelona Center for International Affairs. Even progressive governments are struggling to keep welfare-state promises amid rising living costs. “Governments in office do not have enough tools at their disposal to confront that reality,” added Morillas.

Many analysts see Sánchez’s election timing as a way to center the debate on housing, a more favorable topic for progressives than immigration. “Looking ahead, there seemed to be few better times [for Sánchez] to call an election – which doesn't mean it's a good one, but it does mean it's the least bad option,” said Cristina Monge, a political analyst and sociology professor at the University of Zaragoza.

But the debate shifted again after a train crash in Urda, a small rural town south of Madrid, killed 69 people who were traveling from the capital to Seville on Oct. 31. It was the second deadly rail accident this year, after a separate crash in January left 46 people dead, and forced the Minister of Transportation to step down. Right-wing opponents have argued the accidents are part of larger systemic safety problems, and argue Sánchez is to blame.

Breaking the far-right taboo. Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the current leader of the opposition, and his Popular Party need a majority of parliament seats with VOX, with whom they already share a government in four Spanish regions. But agreements with the far-right make it unlikely that Feijóo will get support from any other political party. In Spain, Catalan and Basque regionalist parties have traditionally been kingmakers in politics, and VOX is a clear red line. The far-right party once proposed abolishing Spain’s regional autonomy system, a niche position that would require a major constitutional change and face direct opposition from those regional parties.

According to some polls, VOX could almost double its number of seats, and its leader, Santiago Abascal, has made it clear that an immigration crackdown will be his main focus, promising deportations and overseas detention centers.

It would be the first time since the end of the Francoist dictatorship in 1975 that a far-right party held cabinet positions. “In many countries that have experienced a dictatorship – whether right-wing or left-wing – there is often a stigma attached to the ideology [of the dictatorship],” explained Javier Padilla, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Oslo who has studied Spain’s transition to democracy. In his view, that is why Spain didn’t have a major far-right party until 2018, much later than other European countries.

To beat the conservative majority, Sánchez still needs his coalition partners to outperform the polls. Broad Front, a newly renamed coalition of far-left parties, could see its seats reduced to a third of its current number after it failed to convince more parties to join. Even then, Sánchez would need support from the center-right Catalan independentist party Junts, whose leader, Carles Puigdemont, is set to finally return to Catalonia after the elections.

A key factor to watch on election day is participation. As in other recent elections around the world, Spanish voters are expected to head to the polls en masse amid concerns about affordability. But the exact rate might be key. Cristina Monge believes that “record high participation” of “between 74% and 77%” would benefit the Socialist Party, and that anything below that would lead to a conservative coalition.

A leading progressive voice in the world. Sánchez’s potential defeat could leave the European Union without one of the last few progressive governments and the global progressive movement without one of US President Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics. Sánchez barred the US military from using its bases in Spain for operations related to the war in Iran and has been a vocal critic of Israel.

Feijóo, who doesn’t speak fluent English, would likely be a less prominent presence on the world stage. But his win could improve relations between Madrid and Washington and lead to higher military spending to meet NATO's famous 5% commitment, which Sánchez refused to follow even after Trump suggested kicking Spain out of the alliance. Monge argues that a Feijóo government would bring Spain’s foreign policy closer in line with the rest of Europe. Still, she warns that without Sánchez, “Spain would be a less influential country in international politics.”