El Salvador’s strongman president to seek third term

Nayib Bukele, the 45-year-old self-styled “coolest dictator” in the world, has registered to run for an unprecedented third consecutive term. Since taking power in 2019, his ferocious crackdown on gang violence has transformed what was once one of the world’s most dangerous countries into an oasis of relative safety. As a result, Bukele is widely popular, with approval ratings as high as 70%. But watchdog groups say his tactics — which have included mass arrests and trials — have skirted due process and violated human rights. Meanwhile, opposition parties say he has packed the courts with loyalists who have scrapped term limits for him. Bukele’s bid for a hat trick comes as he gambles on expanding his regional influence too — he recently dispatched thousands of troops to stamp out Haiti’s gangs. Salvadorans will go to the polls in February 2027.

Kenya awards key mining project to US consortium

Call it a “rare” win for the Trump administration. Literally. Kenya has awarded the contract for a highly coveted rare earths mine to a US-affiliated consortium. Rare earths, as a reminder, are a subset of minerals essential to advanced technologies used in the defense and high-end electronics industries. For years, China has dominated global rare-earth supply chains – controlling about 60% of mining output and up to 90% of processing capacity, according to the US Geological Survey. The Trump administration has mounted a sustained diplomatic and financial effort to swipe more of the industry from Beijing, which has in turn used its control over these minerals as leverage in broader trade and technology disputes with Washington. But the Kenya deal is already facing a hurdle — a rival Australian consortium that lost out threatened legal action against Kenya, alleging irregularities in the process. Kenya denies any wrongdoing.

UK and EU negotiate Brexit reset

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and European leaders agreed to a Brexit “reset” today, a decade after the UK voted to leave the EU. The deal includes linking their carbon emissions trading systems, reducing travel restrictions for young people working or studying abroad, and lowering barriers on agricultural exports. For Burnham, who took office in July, the move marks his first major foreign policy test as he’ll need to make good on his argument that a closer relationship with the EU will improve UK citizens’ lives. To some extent, he has public opinion on his side: 57% of Britons now believe Brexit was a mistake. But far-right Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, whose party polls second behind Labour, accused Burnham of betraying voters. Now, the EU and the UK begin a year-long “informal brainstorming process” on further changes to their relationship. But even if Burnham is angling for Brejoin, it wouldn’t come anytime soon: joining the EU could take years of negotiations.