Grand Theft Zeitgeist
Long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenue as it went on sale this week.
Dive deeper with our top stories and analysis.
Long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenue as it went on sale this week.
Dive deeper with our top stories and analysis.
Self-styled “coolest dictator” has registered to run for an unprecedented third consecutive term, while Kenya awards a key mining project to the US, and the UK and the EU agree on closer ties.Keep Reading
The Iran war is pushing countries to look beyond imported oil. Franck Gbaguidi explains why biofuels are gaining ground—and why their climate benefits aren’t guaranteed.Keep Reading