Two of the most important figures in the world this week were a pair of small-time criminals named Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. They’re not real, of course, but the protagonists of Grand Theft Auto VI. After a 13-year wait, the blockbuster video game debuted on Thursday in what’s estimated to be the biggest entertainment launch in history. Playing GTA is largely a solo endeavor, but its release brought people together around the world. On launch day alone, people worldwide collectively spent more than 132 million hours watching GTA livestreams on YouTube, Twitch, and Kick. At one point, 8 million people were watching various streams. The launch also inspired some thought-provoking commentary, including this New York Times piece analyzing the love story between Lucia and Jason.