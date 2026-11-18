The Trump-Xi summit can't escape the fallout of Nvidia's spygate Ian Bremmer analyzes how the Nvidia scandal could impact the Trump-Xi summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes US President Donald Trump as he arrives at Shenzhen Airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Summit in Shenzhen, China November 18, 2026. Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

On Monday, shortly before President Trump departed for the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summits, his administration released a new rule to curb Chinese access to American chips. The rule targets “overseas data centers that remotely supply significant volumes of compute” to Chinese companies, and adds license requirements for chip exports to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Brazil – countries that the US says “present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion.” It’s a move designed to calm the public outcry that emerged from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset and the company’s sales of advanced chips to firms suspected of redirecting them to China, in violation of US law. Yet the rule is also calibrated: intended to tighten previously weak export controls on these chips without overly antagonizing China, with Trump in Shenzhen (the country’s third-largest city), to meet with President Xi Jinping tomorrow for bilateral talks and a trilateral sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That’s a delicate line to walk – cracking down on Chinese efforts to catch up to the US in the AI race, while continuing the warming relations that were on display during Xi’s visit to Washington in September. And it’s one that both Trump and the next American president will find hard to sustain. To understand that dynamic, first a quick recap… After Trump’s trade war last year led to massive – and effective – Chinese retaliation, he backed down, and the two sides eased tensions with the Busan Truce and a flurry of summits. Then the Jensen Huang scandal emerged, with the public learning that he’d been romantically involved with a suspected Chinese spy and executive for the Singaporean firm Megaspeed – which had previously been investigated by the US government for smuggling chips to China, until Nvidia intervened. Huang’s ensuing resignation shook the AI world dramatically, not just because Nvidia is one of the most important companies to the US AI boom but because the US advantage in chips has enabled its lead in the AI race as a whole. While China is ahead on the development of open-source models, the integration of AI into governance and industry, popular support for AI, and power generation, the US is ahead on capital and compute. Take away the latter, and suddenly the AI race is much closer.

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