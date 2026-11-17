Data center emissions as big as Denmark
America’s largest data centers emit more carbon dioxide than some small countries, including Jordan, Kenya, and Guatemala.
Dive deeper with our top stories and analysis.
America’s largest data centers emit more carbon dioxide than some small countries, including Jordan, Kenya, and Guatemala.
Dive deeper with our top stories and analysis.
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