America’s largest data centers emit more carbon dioxide than some small countries, including Jordan, Kenya, and Guatemala. Virginia’s data centers – the state with the most large data centers – emit almost as much as the entire country of Armenia. Across the country, these data centers used about 2% of US electricity that year – more than New York City and Los Angeles put together. Still, data center emissions pale in comparison to other US industries: agriculture accounts for around 10% of the US’s CO₂ emissions per year, about 600 million metric tons in 2024.