Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

The honeypot scandals that went down in the history books

A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025.

A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025.

REUTERS
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonNovember 13, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

This week’s biggest news story reads like a spy thriller. Jensen Huang, the CEO of one of the world’s most powerful companies in the AI boom, resigned on Thursday after admitting to an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy. American officials say she was recruited to collect information on him and influence his feelings about selling Nvidia’s AI chips to China.

We don't have all the details yet, but the affair so far has the makings of a honeypot operation: a covert scheme that uses romantic entanglements to extract intel on or compromise a target. Good ol’ fashion sexpionage, if you will. The term, originally “honeytrap,” was coined by British author John le Carré’s in his 1974 spy thriller “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” In a 1976 BBC interview, le Carré described the tactic as “where you put a girl in a chap’s way; it’s a sexual enticement operation.”

But the tactic is far older than the term. In the Bible, Samson falls for Delilah, whom the Philistines bribed to figure out the source of Samson’s superhuman strength. During World War I, Dutch dancer and seductress Mata Hari was executed for allegedly spying on behalf of Germany. Huang is hardly the first to get stuck in a honeypot – including ones orchestrated by China.

The art of the “kompromat.” The Soviet Union had a long history of using sexual blackmail to target foreigners — a particularly aggressive form of honeypotting. Under Joseph Stalin, Soviet intelligence recruited sex workers to entrap visiting politicians and businessmen through Intourist, the state agency that managed foreign travel. The KGB equipped hotels across the Soviet Union with bugging devices and cameras to gather “kompromat,” which literally translates to “compromising material.”

One famous target was Joseph Alsop, an influential American journalist whose career nearly unraveled after a 1957 visit to Moscow. The night of his interview with Nikita Khrushchev, then on his way to becoming the leader of the Soviet Union, Alsop attended a dinner at Moscow’s Grand Hotel. There, he met what he later described as “an athletic blonde, pleasant-faced, pleasant-mannered fellow.”

The two later slept together that night, and KGB agents secretly photographed the encounter. The next day, Alsop said KGB officers stormed into his room brandishing the photos and tried to blackmail him into being a spy. He refused. Though distraught, Alsop informed the American Embassy and quickly left (and never returned to) the Soviet Union.

The Romeos. Women were also targets of honeypot operations. After the Berlin Wall was built in 1961, East Germany’s Ministry for State Security, the Stasi, developed an elaborate scheme to seduce women in West Germany who had access to government secrets.

World War II had left Germany with a shortage of young men, while women of marrying age held positions in government, the military, and intelligence services. The Stasi saw an opportunity. It recruited men between the ages of 25 and 35 and sent them to the West. These agents, called “Romeos,” often claimed to be employees at humanitarian organizations and propositioned women to pass along secrets. It’s unknown how many women were duped by the scheme, but roughly 40 were prosecuted for espionage in West Germany over the course of four decades after becoming romantically involved with undercover Stasi officers.

Markus Wolf, East Germany’s former spymaster who built the Romeo network, later mused during his retirement: “If I go down in espionage history, it may well be for perfecting the use of sex in spying.”

China’s honeypots. Beijing is no stranger to the tactic either. Former CIA officers and US officials say China’s Ministry of State Security has long recruited women – and occasionally men – to cultivate romantic relationships with targets.

The most well-known case dates back to the 1960s, when French diplomat BernardBoursicot began an affair with Shi Peipu, a Peking Opera singer. Over their two-decade relationship, Boursicot passed Shi roughly 150 documents. In 1983, French authorities arrested them for espionage. Boursicot said he only learned then that Shi was a man. Both were convicted and pardoned four years later in an effort to defuse tensions between France and China. Their story inspired David Henry Hwang’s play “M. Butterfly.”

More recent examples of possible honeypots from China also exist. In 2003, an FBI agent, James Smith, who worked in Chinese counterintelligence, admitted to a nearly 20-year affair with a Chinese American businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese double agent. And this summer, declassified FBI files showed former US Representative Eric Swalwell acknowledged having a romantic relationship between 2012 and 2015 with Christine Fang, or Fang Fang, whom US officials believed to be a Chinese spy.

The threat appears to still worry both Washington and Beijing. This spring, China announced it had foiled three spying plots, including one in which a public servant was lured by the “seductive beauty” of a foreign agent. China then warned government workers to remain vigilant against overseas threats. Last year, the US banned American government personnel in China from having romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens. And in February, the US Army posted an AI-generated image on social media of a soldier sitting next to a blushing woman at a bar asking, “Are you a spy? Because you’re way too cute to be talking to me!”

The irony, of course, is that Jensen Huang is at the center of the most advanced industry in the world, but may have fallen for one of the oldest tricks in the book.

artificial intelligenceciajensen huangmoscowsoviet unionchinascandalnvidia

Latest Videos

Putin calls about the midtermsplay icon
Puppet Regime

Putin calls about the midterms

The fallout from Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia
ask ian

The fallout from Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia

Can the US beat China at AI?
GZERO World Clips

Can the US beat China at AI?

Loneliness, youth, and the rise of online radicalization
Global Stage

Loneliness, youth, and the rise of online radicalization

How AI is changing violent extremism and radicalization
Global Stage

How AI is changing violent extremism and radicalization

Can you put a price tag on nature?
The Debrief

Can you put a price tag on nature?

More For You

Political campaigning goes vertical

Political campaigning goes vertical
Political campaigns are turning 90 degrees. As voters spend more time scrolling through social media on their phones, politicians are following them. Long reliant on horizontal TV ads, candidates are increasingly embracing short, vertical videos to grab voters' attention and get their message out. [...]

COP31: Climate ambitions meet economic anxiety

A volunteer walks past a COP31 logo at the venue ahead of the United Nations climate change conference, known as COP31, in Antalya, Turkey, November 8, 2026.

A volunteer walks past a COP31 logo at the venue ahead of the United Nations climate change conference, known as COP31, in Antalya, Turkey, November 8, 2026.

REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The UN’s annual climate summit, this year known as COP31, kicked off in Turkey on Monday, as the world gets hotter – and political temperatures rise.Over the past year, devastating heatwaves and wildfires in Europe, a catastrophic glacier collapse in Nepal, and both flooding and drought in Africa have all underscored the risk of global warming. [...]

Why voters around the world are turning out in droves

Brazilian voters arrive at a polling station at Cidade Universitaria to cast their ballots in the second round of Brazil's presidential election in Lisbon, Portugal, on October 25, 2026.

Brazilian voters arrive at a polling station at Cidade Universitaria to cast their ballots in the second round of Brazil's presidential election in Lisbon, Portugal, on October 25, 2026.

Luis Boza via Reuters Connect
Elections have been taking place around the world in recent weeks – and if there’s one thing they have in common, it’s this: voters are fired up.In Serbia, turnout reached its highest level since the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1992. In Israel, it was the highest in more than two decades. Brazil saw an additional three million people who had [...]

Why is El Salvador fighting Haiti’s gangs?

Armoured vehicles of the El Salvador Army operate separately from the UN-authorized Gang Suppression Force (GSF), after additional troops were deployed following an October 18 ambush in which four Salvadoran GSF personnel went missing, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 3, 2026.

Armoured vehicles of the El Salvador Army operate separately from the UN-authorized Gang Suppression Force (GSF), after additional troops were deployed following an October 18 ambush in which four Salvadoran GSF personnel went missing, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 3, 2026.

REUTERS/Patrice Noel
Over the past two weeks, President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele has sent around 2,000 troops to Haiti to rescue four Salvadoran nationals working in Haiti who were kidnapped by gangs. But the self-proclaimed “world’s coolest dictator” may have bigger ambitions. In a series of social media posts, he's drawn parallels between Haiti's struggles with [...]