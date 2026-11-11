Can the US beat China at AI?

Could artificial intelligence give authoritarian governments an edge over democracies? On an upcoming episode of GZERO World, former White House AI advisor Ben Buchanan and author of the new book “The Bitter Struggle” warns that AI could supercharge surveillance, censorship and government crackdowns, giving autocracies new ways to tighten their grip on power. China is racing ahead on AI, but Buchanan says it may be dangerously overconfident in its ability to control the technology.

So how can democracies win the AI race without sacrificing the very values they’re trying to protect? Buchanan says the US needs to stay ahead of China in AI innovation, put that advantage to work in America’s national security, and ensure the technology doesn’t concentrate too much power in the hands of corporations and the state -- one of the most challenging parts of the AI rollout and the race for technological supremacy.