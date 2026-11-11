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Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

Can the US beat China at AI?play icon

Can the US beat China at AI?

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Could artificial intelligence give authoritarian governments an edge over democracies? On an upcoming episode of GZERO World, former White House AI advisor Ben Buchanan and author of the new book “The Bitter Struggle” warns that AI could supercharge surveillance, censorship and government crackdowns, giving autocracies new ways to tighten their grip on power. China is racing ahead on AI, but Buchanan says it may be dangerously overconfident in its ability to control the technology.

So how can democracies win the AI race without sacrificing the very values they’re trying to protect? Buchanan says the US needs to stay ahead of China in AI innovation, put that advantage to work in America’s national security, and ensure the technology doesn’t concentrate too much power in the hands of corporations and the state -- one of the most challenging parts of the AI rollout and the race for technological supremacy.

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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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