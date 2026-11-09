What the Nvidia CEO story means for US national security
November 09, 2026
Global Stage LIVE from United Nations WATCH REPLAY
In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer breaks down the New York Times investigation into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with a Chinese tech executive that the US government believes was a spy for China.
Ian explains that the US government has held this belief for about a year, though the evidence has not been made public. He notes that Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a report on the concerns that was given to the president. Huang was later added at the last minute to President Donald Trump's trip to China with American CEOs.
Ian also questions Nvidia's argument that selling chips to China gives the U.S. more influence. He says China already sees the US as able to cut off access for political reasons, and is working to catch up on semiconductors. Ian expects major investigations from the US government. He says that if the White House tries to bury the matter, he expects leaks from security services and from Democrats on key committees.
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