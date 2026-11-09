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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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What the Nvidia CEO story means for US national securityplay icon

What the Nvidia CEO story means for US national security

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In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer breaks down the New York Times investigation into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with a Chinese tech executive that the US government believes was a spy for China.

Ian explains that the US government has held this belief for about a year, though the evidence has not been made public. He notes that Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a report on the concerns that was given to the president. Huang was later added at the last minute to President Donald Trump's trip to China with American CEOs.

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