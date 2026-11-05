Did the midterms tank Vance's 2028 chances?

JD Vance wasn’t on the ballot, but the midterms may have dashed his presidential ambitions, or at least pushed them back four years.

On The Debrief, Clayton Allen explains why the vice president’s ties to Trump—and dependence on a fractured MAGA coalition—could make 2028 a race he chooses to skip.

Marco Rubio has more room to distance himself from the administration, but neither is guaranteed to run. And that begs the biggest question of all: who might seize the opening if Trump’s presumed heirs sit this 2028 out?