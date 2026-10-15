The French are furious at Macron–for good reason
October 15, 2026
Global Stage LIVE from United Nations WATCH REPLAY
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French president Emmanuel Macron promised to renew France and build a stronger Europe. As his presidency nears its end, he's leaving France worse off than he found it.
On The Debrief, Eurasia Group's Europe practice head Mujtaba Rahman breaks down the three crises looming over France: political turmoil, strained public finances, and a younger generation losing faith in its future. With the far right poised to benefit, France’s problems could become Europe’s.
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