Could Chinese AI give Europe an edge?
October 19, 2026
Global Stage LIVE from United Nations WATCH REPLAY
The latest in geopolitical news explained by GZERO Media and Eurasia Group experts.
Presented by
Could China give Europe a shortcut in the AI race?
Europe has struggled to build models that compete with American and Chinese rivals. But Chinese models that companies can download, customize, and run themselves could offer another way forward—with more control over data and security.
Heather West explains why “good enough” AI could be Europe’s opportunity in the latest installment of The Debrief
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.