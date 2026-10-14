Could Trump’s foreign policy sink the GOP?
October 14, 2026
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President Trump is betting that projecting power abroad will strengthen him at home. But with trade policies and a mideast war driving up costs, it may have the opposite effect. Eurasia Group's US practice head, Clayton Allen, breaks it down on The Debrief.
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