Trump is tanking the GOP's midterm chances. Does he care?
October 06, 2026
Global Stage LIVE from United Nations WATCH REPLAY
The latest in geopolitical news explained by GZERO Media and Eurasia Group experts.
Presented by
An unpopular president would normally step back and let congressional candidates run their own races. Donald Trump can’t—or won’t. He keeps making himself the main character of the midterms, doubling down on unpopular issues and forcing Republicans to defend positions many voters have already rejected.
So why is Trump making the GOP’s midterm problem worse? Eurasia Group's Clayton Allen breaks it down.
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.