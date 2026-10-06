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The Debrief

The latest in geopolitical news explained by GZERO Media and Eurasia Group experts.

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Trump is tanking the GOP's midterm chances. Does he care?play icon

Trump is tanking the GOP's midterm chances. Does he care?

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An unpopular president would normally step back and let congressional candidates run their own races. Donald Trump can’t—or won’t. He keeps making himself the main character of the midterms, doubling down on unpopular issues and forcing Republicans to defend positions many voters have already rejected.

So why is Trump making the GOP’s midterm problem worse? Eurasia Group's Clayton Allen breaks it down.

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