Latest Episodes
The high-stakes race to control AI, with Ben Buchanan
The US and China are racing to develop increasingly powerful AI, but what does it actually mean to win? Former White House AI advisor Ben Buchanan joins Ian Bremmer to discuss the geopolitical stakes of superintelligence, the growing risks of AI development, and how democracies can compete without sacrificing their values.
Europe under pressure, with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski
Russia is ramping up hybrid attacks across Europe, could full-scale war be next? Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski joins Ian Bremmer on the GZERO World Podcast to explain why defending Ukraine—even without US support—is vital for European security.
Middle East elections and escalation, with Brett McGurk
Can Washington turn military pressure into a diplomatic strategy? Brett McGurk joins Ian Bremmer on the GZERO World podcast to discuss the Iran war, Houthi attacks, and how elections in Israel and the US could reshape the region.
2026 Midterms and the battle for Congress, with Amy Walter and Liam Donovan
With the midterms just weeks away, Democrats are eyeing control of Congress as Republicans struggle with the political fallout from the Iran war, rising prices, and Trump's unpopularity. Amy Walter and Liam Donovan join Ian Bremmer to break down what could happen in November and what it means for the future of both parties.
Three years after October 7, with Aaron David Miller
Three years after October 7, Gaza remains locked in conflict, Israel is heading into a pivotal election, and its relationship with the US is under growing strain.