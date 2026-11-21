Latin America’s political pendulum is swinging to the right. After years of left-wing governments dominating much of the region, conservative leaders are gaining ground, promising to tackle crime, revive struggling economies, and restore order. Yet through decades of political swings, many of the region’s biggest challenges remain unresolved. Is there still room for moderate politics in an increasingly polarized region?

On the latest episode of the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with two former presidents from opposite sides of the political spectrum: Chile’s Michelle Bachelet and Colombia’s Iván Duque. They have come together to help shape a new UN-backed report on Latin America’s future, making the case for greater regional cooperation and pragmatic solutions to shared challenges. They discuss what the left and right have gotten wrong, why security and economic opportunity should transcend partisan divides, and whether the political center can survive.

The conversation also explores Latin America’s place in a rapidly changing world. As President Trump asserts greater US influence in the Western Hemisphere and China expands its economic footprint, how can countries protect their sovereignty and avoid getting caught between competing superpowers? And as artificial intelligence transforms the global economy, can the region seize new opportunities without falling further behind?

Host: Ian Bremmer

Guest: Michelle Bachelet and Iván Duque