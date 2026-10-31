Europe under pressure, with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski
Russia is ramping up hybrid attacks across Europe, could full-scale war be next? Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski joins Ian Bremmer on the GZERO World Podcast to explain why defending Ukraine—even without US support—is vital for European security.
How worried should Europe be that Russia’s war in Ukraine could spill beyond its borders? For nearly five years, the war has largely stayed where it started: inside Ukraine. But Russia is increasingly taking the fight beyond the battlefield. Moscow has stepped up a campaign of hybrid warfare across Europe—arson, cyberattacks, disinformation, even assassinations. Where is the line between a war in Ukraine and a wider war in Europe? And what happens if that line is crossed?
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski joins Ian Bremmer to assess the state of the war, Europe’s resolve, and how NATO should respond to escalating attacks across the continent. With US financial support for Kyiv halted, Europe is shouldering the cost of Ukraine’s defense, and arguing it deserves a greater say in how the war ends. Can Europe defend itself and support Ukraine without help from the United States?