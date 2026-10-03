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The United States will no longer play global policeman, and no one else wants the job. This is not a G-7 or a G-20 world. Welcome to the GZERO, a world made volatile by an intensifying international battle for power and influence. Every week on this podcast, Ian Bremmer will interview the world leaders and the thought leaders shaping our GZERO World.

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The great US-China superpower rivalry, with Elizabeth Economy

The great US-China superpower rivalry, with Elizabeth Economy

No relationship matters more to the world than one between the US and China. Can the two superpowers keep it stable despite a deep divide between Washington and Beijing? Elizabeth Economy of the Hoover Insitution joins Ian Bremmer on the GZERO World podcast.


President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping traded handshakes, toasts, and pandas at a diplomatic summit at the White House last week, but beneath all the pageantry, the rivalry between the world’s two most powerful countries is only getting more intense. Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Elizabeth Economy joins Ian Bremmer on the GZERO World Podcast for a look at what’s really driving the relationship between the US and China right now, where each side has leverage, and whether the US is falling behind in the race for global influence and technological dominance.

From Beijing's perspective, the second Trump administration has handed China some useful opportunities as well as challenges. On one hand, Washington is no longer pressing Beijing about human rights issues and has stepped back from its leadership role in global institutions, giving China an opening. On the other, the Trump administration still views China as its biggest strategic competitor, both in terms of tech competition and national security. Bremmer and Economy look at the state of the US-China rivalry—from computer chips to AI to space dominance—and where it does from here.

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