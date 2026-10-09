Three years after October 7, with Aaron David Miller





Three years after October 7, Gaza remains locked in conflict, Israel is heading into a pivotal election, and its relationship with the US is under growing strain. Former US Middle East negotiator Aaron David Miller joins Ian Bremmer to discuss what comes next for Israel and a rapidly changing Middle East.

Gaza remains divided and without a clear path forward. Hamas has been severely weakened militarily but retains significant influence, while Palestinians continue to face difficult humanitarian conditions and little prospect of a political breakthrough.

On the GZERO World Podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with former US Middle East negotiator Aaron David Miller to take stock of Israel and the region three years later. They discuss why Hamas has proven so difficult to dislodge, what Israel’s October 27 election could actually change, and why a new government may look different at home without dramatically changing Israel’s approach to Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

They also examine the changing US-Israel relationship as bipartisan support erodes, Israel’s shifting image among Americans, and a regional balance increasingly shaped by Israel, Turkey, and Iran. Miller argues that changing leadership could improve Washington’s relationship with Israel – but that the broader Middle East remains deeply fragmented, with few signs of an easy way out.

Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred podcast platform, to receive new episodes as soon as they're published