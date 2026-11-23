Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia boss
In a stunning turnaround, the chip giant’s board voted unanimously on Monday to reinstate Huang, who was ousted last week over several extramarital affairs, including one with a presumed Chinese spy whose own company was actively skirting restrictions on the export of Nvidia chips to China. The board’s decision was shaped by direct political pressure from President Donald Trump, who reportedly dialed into the board meeting and was “totally involved” in the move, according to the White House. Many prominent tech leaders had also supported Huang, seen as a key figure in the “race” to dominate AI. The board said it was reassured that Huang’s infidelities hadn’t jeopardized national security, but the decision has already stoked political controversy, with top Democrats threatening probes into the relationship between Huang and Trump. Nvidia is at the center of the AI boom, both as an advanced chipmaker and a financier of data center buildouts. Stock in the company soared on Monday.
Mexico arrests major cartel leader after deadly shootout
Mexican troops supported by US intelligence captured drug kingpin Fausto Isidro Meza Flores on Saturday in the cartel-infested state of Sinaloa, after a firefight that left at least 11 combatants dead. Meza Flores is one of the FBI’s top 10 most wanted criminals. His capture, which triggered a backlash of local violence by his footsoldiers, is a huge win for the left-wing government of President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has cracked down on cartels since taking power in 2024, partly due to Trump administration pressure. Whether Meza Flores’ arrest will dent the drug trade is less clear – analysts say it could simply trigger a fresh scramble for power among rivals, and that more sustained security and interdiction campaigns are needed. How far is Sheinbaum willing to go? Taking down kingpins is popular – but Washington also wants her to extradite prominent Mexican politicians accused of cartel ties, which she has so far refused to do.
Large oil producers COP out of climate agreement
For the first time in 17 years, the UN’s annual climate conference ended without an agreement. Talks at the summit, this year known as COP31, in Turkey officially collapsed on Sunday after the European Union and smaller nations rejected a proposal that omitted any mention of phasing out fossil fuels. Major oil-producing nations like Russia and Gulf states blocked the clauses. At the 2023 conference, countries reached a landmark agreement to transition away from coal, oil, and gas, but later climate deals have failed to build on it or even mention that commitment. The latest breakdown has been particularly frustrating for small Pacific island nations, among the most vulnerable to rising sea levels driven by global carbon emissions. And the stakes are only getting higher: global temperatures are currently projected to rise roughly 2.6 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100, far exceeding the 1.5-degree target under the 2015 Paris Agreement.