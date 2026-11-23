Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia boss

In a stunning turnaround, the chip giant’s board voted unanimously on Monday to reinstate Huang, who was ousted last week over several extramarital affairs, including one with a presumed Chinese spy whose own company was actively skirting restrictions on the export of Nvidia chips to China. The board’s decision was shaped by direct political pressure from President Donald Trump, who reportedly dialed into the board meeting and was “totally involved” in the move, according to the White House. Many prominent tech leaders had also supported Huang, seen as a key figure in the “race” to dominate AI. The board said it was reassured that Huang’s infidelities hadn’t jeopardized national security, but the decision has already stoked political controversy, with top Democrats threatening probes into the relationship between Huang and Trump. Nvidia is at the center of the AI boom, both as an advanced chipmaker and a financier of data center buildouts. Stock in the company soared on Monday.

Mexico arrests major cartel leader after deadly shootout

Mexican troops supported by US intelligence captured drug kingpin Fausto Isidro Meza Flores on Saturday in the cartel-infested state of Sinaloa, after a firefight that left at least 11 combatants dead. Meza Flores is one of the FBI’s top 10 most wanted criminals. His capture, which triggered a backlash of local violence by his footsoldiers, is a huge win for the left-wing government of President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has cracked down on cartels since taking power in 2024, partly due to Trump administration pressure. Whether Meza Flores’ arrest will dent the drug trade is less clear – analysts say it could simply trigger a fresh scramble for power among rivals, and that more sustained security and interdiction campaigns are needed. How far is Sheinbaum willing to go? Taking down kingpins is popular – but Washington also wants her to extradite prominent Mexican politicians accused of cartel ties, which she has so far refused to do.

Large oil producers COP out of climate agreement