GZERO WORLD HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.
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The high stakes of the global AI race
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Can the US beat China at AI?
Can Europe keep Ukraine in the fight?
Europe under threat from Russia
About the Show
Powering what's next
Energy used to be a predictable cost. Now it's a constraint on growth, and businesses are rethinking how they plan and build. GZERO Media's Tony Maciulis sat down with Susan Uthayakumar, Chief Energy and Sustainability Officer at Prologis, to discuss how rising power demand from automation, AI and fleet electrification is changing where and how companies build. Together, they examine the role real estate plays in energy infrastructure, what effective public-private partnerships look like, and how on-site power generation can support communities in crisis.