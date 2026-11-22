Latin America's political pendulum is swinging to the right. After years of left-wing governments dominating much of the region, conservative leaders are gaining ground, promising to tackle crime, revive struggling economies, and restore order. But despite decades of political swings, many of Latin America's biggest challenges remain unresolved. Is there still room for moderate politics in an increasingly polarized region?



On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with two former presidents from opposite sides of the political spectrum: Chile's Michelle Bachelet and Colombia's Iván Duque. The two have come together to help shape a new UN-backed report on Latin America's future, making the case for greater regional cooperation and pragmatic solutions to shared challenges. They discuss what the left and right have gotten wrong, why security and economic opportunity shouldn't be partisan issues, and whether the political center can survive.



The conversation also turns to Latin America's place in a rapidly changing world. As President Trump asserts greater US influence in the Western Hemisphere and China expands its economic footprint, how can Latin American countries protect their sovereignty and avoid becoming caught between competing superpowers? And with artificial intelligence transforming the global economy, can the region capitalize on its enormous potential rather than fall further behind?