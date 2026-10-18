Midterms 2026: Is a blue wave coming?

Could Democrats take control of both the House and Senate in November? With Republicans facing growing voter frustration over the economy, the Iran war, and rising costs, the political landscape is shifting. But while Democrats see an opportunity to flip Congress, the Senate map presents a much tougher challenge.

On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, and Republican strategist Liam Donovan to break down the state of the midterm races. They discuss Trump's role in mobilizing Republican voters, whether Democrats can capitalize on his unpopularity, and why the Iran war could prove decisive in November.

They also look beyond Election Day. What would a Democratic-controlled Congress mean for Trump's final two years in office? And how could the results reshape both parties as they prepare for the 2028 presidential election?