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GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

Midterms 2026: Is a blue wave coming? play icon

Midterms 2026: Is a blue wave coming?

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Could Democrats take control of both the House and Senate in November? With Republicans facing growing voter frustration over the economy, the Iran war, and rising costs, the political landscape is shifting. But while Democrats see an opportunity to flip Congress, the Senate map presents a much tougher challenge.

On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, and Republican strategist Liam Donovan to break down the state of the midterm races. They discuss Trump's role in mobilizing Republican voters, whether Democrats can capitalize on his unpopularity, and why the Iran war could prove decisive in November.

They also look beyond Election Day. What would a Democratic-controlled Congress mean for Trump's final two years in office? And how could the results reshape both parties as they prepare for the 2028 presidential election?

blue wave democrats el sayed house republicans senate midterms

More from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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