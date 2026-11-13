The race to control artificial intelligence
November 13, 2026
Global Stage LIVE from United Nations WATCH REPLAY
On Ian Explains, host Ian Bremmer makes complex issues about global politics understandable. Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.
It's been an exciting -- and terrifying --- few months for artificial intelligence. AI models are making breakthroughs in medicine and mathematics, but a string of troubling incidents has raised fears about what could happen if the technology becomes too powerful to control. Even Bill Gates has warned about the potentially catastrophic consequences.
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.