The race to control artificial intelligence

It's been an exciting -- and terrifying --- few months for artificial intelligence. AI models are making breakthroughs in medicine and mathematics, but a string of troubling incidents has raised fears about what could happen if the technology becomes too powerful to control. Even Bill Gates has warned about the potentially catastrophic consequences.



Ian Bremmer examines the growing fears surrounding AI, from agents escaping controlled testing environments to attempts to use chatbots to develop biological weapons. With nearly three-quarters of Americans supporting a slowdown in AI development, Bremmer asks whether the technology's enormous promise is being overshadowed by the risks of moving too fast.