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Ian Explains

On Ian Explains, host Ian Bremmer makes complex issues about global politics understandable. Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.

The race to control artificial intelligenceplay icon

The race to control artificial intelligence

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It's been an exciting -- and terrifying --- few months for artificial intelligence. AI models are making breakthroughs in medicine and mathematics, but a string of troubling incidents has raised fears about what could happen if the technology becomes too powerful to control. Even Bill Gates has warned about the potentially catastrophic consequences.

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