Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

ask ian

Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

Presented by

sponsor_image
The fallout from Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidiaplay icon

The fallout from Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia

Make us preferred on Google
nvidiaartificial intelligencesemiconductorstrumpxi jinpingchinajensen huang

In this ‘ask ian,’ Ian Bremmer looks at the fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation and what it reveals about the challenges facing the US in its competition with China over artificial intelligence.

Keep reading...Show less
nvidiaartificial intelligencesemiconductorstrumpxi jinpingchinajensen huang

More from ask ian

GZERO Series

Europe under threat from Russia

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
MBS CONFRONTS Trump!

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
What the Nvidia CEO story means for US national security

Quick Take

Quick Take
Democrats’ midterm sweep is a rebuke of Trump’s presidency

ask ian

ask ian
How far will Putin push NATO?

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
Why the 2026 UN Water Conference is focused on action, not talk

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Serbia’s Student List faces a difficult road ahead

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Can you put a price tag on nature?

The Debrief

The Debrief