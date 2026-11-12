The fallout from Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia

Ian says the controversy surrounding Jensen Huang raises questions about corporate leadership, the enforcement of export controls and the US government’s ability to protect its technological advantage. He argues that Huang’s departure creates significant uncertainty for Nvidia, given how central he has been to the company’s extraordinary growth.

Ian also looks at mounting scrutiny of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over allegations that export controls were not properly enforced, allowing billions of dollars in Nvidia chips to reach China through a Singapore-based company. This comes as President Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, while lawmakers and national security officials question the administration’s approach to Beijing.

Ultimately, Ian warns that calls to tighten restrictions on China’s access to advanced semiconductors could further strain US-China relations, threatening a period of relatively stable engagement. He calls the situation “a really big vulnerability for the United States,” with implications for the global AI race and the broader bilateral relationship.