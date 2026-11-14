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The United States will no longer play global policeman, and no one else wants the job. This is not a G-7 or a G-20 world. Welcome to the GZERO, a world made volatile by an intensifying international battle for power and influence. Every week on this podcast, Ian Bremmer will interview the world leaders and the thought leaders shaping our GZERO World.

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The high-stakes race to control AI, with Ben Buchanan

The high-stakes race to control AI, with Ben Buchanan

The US and China are racing to develop increasingly powerful AI, but what does it actually mean to win? Former White House AI advisor Ben Buchanan joins Ian Bremmer to discuss the geopolitical stakes of superintelligence, the growing risks of AI development, and how democracies can compete without sacrificing their values.

The race for artificial intelligence supremacy is accelerating, and the stakes couldn't be higher. The US and China are competing to develop increasingly powerful AI systems that could transform economies, militaries, and the global balance of power. But as the technology advances, so do the risks. Could the race to build superintelligent machines outpace humanity's ability to control them?
On the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer speaks with Ben Buchanan, former White House AI advisor and co-author of The Bitter Struggle: Superintelligence, Superpowers, and the Fate of the World, about the competition shaping the future of AI.

Buchanan explains why Washington has sought to restrict China's access to advanced chips, how AI could give authoritarian governments new tools for surveillance and repression, and why the technology's development poses unique challenges for democracies.They also discuss the growing threat of AI-powered cyberattacks, the difficulty of regulating technology largely controlled by private companies, and Buchanan's argument that the US should build a technological lead over China and then use that advantage to prioritize safety. Ultimately, the question isn't just whether America can win the AI race. It's whether it can do so without undermining the democratic principles it's trying to defend.

Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred podcast platform, to receive new episodes as soon as they're published
gzero world ian bremmer ai artificial intelligence ai race ai safety china technology ai regulation ben buchanan

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As Israel and the US head toward elections, the Middle East faces the prospect of further escalation. The Iran war has no clear endpoint, Houthi attacks are threatening US partners, and governments across the region are questioning whom they can count on.

On the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer speaks with Brett McGurk, former White House Middle East coordinator, about Washington’s objectives and the difficult choices ahead. Drawing on his experience negotiating with Iran, McGurk explains why economic pressure needs to serve a realistic diplomatic goal. But he is skeptical that an agreement is close: “They will wait out the Americans.”

McGurk also considers what an Israeli government led by Gadi Eisenkot could change, particularly in the West Bank, and shares a personal encounter that shaped his understanding of the former military chief. He explains why Israel’s security doctrine after October 7 is likely to endure regardless of who becomes prime minister.

With American voters weary of foreign entanglements, McGurk argues that pulling back can create new dangers. The challenge is to maintain partnerships and diplomatic engagement without repeating the mistakes of past interventions.

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Could a blue wave be coming in November? With the 2026 midterms approaching, Democrats are hoping to flip both chambers of Congress, while Republicans are fighting to hold onto their narrow majorities. But the battle for the House and Senate looks very different, and even with voter frustration mounting, the outcome is far from certain.

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Three years after October 7, Gaza remains locked in conflict, Israel is heading into a pivotal election, and its relationship with the US is under growing strain. Former US Middle East negotiator Aaron David Miller joins Ian Bremmer to discuss what comes next for Israel and a rapidly changing Middle East.

Gaza remains divided and without a clear path forward. Hamas has been severely weakened militarily but retains significant influence, while Palestinians continue to face difficult humanitarian conditions and little prospect of a political breakthrough.

On the GZERO World Podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with former US Middle East negotiator Aaron David Miller to take stock of Israel and the region three years later. They discuss why Hamas has proven so difficult to dislodge, what Israel’s October 27 election could actually change, and why a new government may look different at home without dramatically changing Israel’s approach to Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

They also examine the changing US-Israel relationship as bipartisan support erodes, Israel’s shifting image among Americans, and a regional balance increasingly shaped by Israel, Turkey, and Iran. Miller argues that changing leadership could improve Washington’s relationship with Israel – but that the broader Middle East remains deeply fragmented, with few signs of an easy way out.

Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred podcast platform, to receive new episodes as soon as they're published

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