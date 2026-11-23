In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer looks at what Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia means for the US-China technology rivalry and the future of the AI industry.

Ian says Jensen Huang’s return is a win for Trump and the technology executives who want fewer restrictions on the industry. But he says the controversy will invite further scrutiny of chip exports, the financial ties between tech leaders and the administration, and the national security implications of giving China access to advanced AI technology.



The pressure isn’t just coming from Washington. Across the political spectrum there is push back against data center expansion, rising electricity costs, and concerns about labor protections and local resources. Ian also highlights growing warnings from AI leaders about the risks of increasingly autonomous systems. The result is a broadening backlash against an industry whose influence has grown faster than the rules governing it.

