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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Trump's Russian diesel deal and what it means for Ukraineplay icon

Trump's Russian diesel deal and what it means for Ukraine

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In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer explains why President Donald Trump is pressuring Ukraine over strikes on Russian refineries, and what his new deal to buy Russian diesel means for the war.

Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky against hitting Russian refineries, first privately and then publicly. He said the strikes help push up diesel prices. Zelenskyy refused to back off. Trump then announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to buy diesel directly and let Russia export it more widely.

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