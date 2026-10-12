Trump's Russian diesel deal and what it means for Ukraine
October 12, 2026
Global Stage LIVE from United Nations WATCH REPLAY
In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer explains why President Donald Trump is pressuring Ukraine over strikes on Russian refineries, and what his new deal to buy Russian diesel means for the war.
Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky against hitting Russian refineries, first privately and then publicly. He said the strikes help push up diesel prices. Zelenskyy refused to back off. Trump then announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to buy diesel directly and let Russia export it more widely.
Ian says European leaders worry about the shift. They don't see Russia and Ukraine as equivalent, and they fear Russia is increasingly striking NATO frontline states. That, he says, puts more stress on the transatlantic relationship and on NATO.
Ian also covers Trump's energy ceasefire announcement. Ukraine hadn't heard about it, and Russia hadn't responded 24 hours later. He then breaks down which U.S. support Ukraine still needs, such as weapons, and which it doesn't, such as intelligence for many of its strikes and how US support affects the conflict.
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