Another break in the Trump-Zelensky relationship

Ian argues that Trump increasingly wants to end the war “under any circumstances,” placing more pressure on Ukraine than Russia while pursuing closer economic ties with President Vladimir Putin. Unlike former President Joe Biden, who prioritized coordination with European allies, Trump is pursuing engagement with Moscow largely unilaterally, including the prospect of renewed energy and investment ties.

The shift has left European leaders concerned that the US may not support them if Russia expands its hybrid attacks across the continent. Meanwhile, growing support for far-right, pro-Russian political forces in Europe could further weaken the region’s backing for Ukraine.

As Ukraine faces another difficult winter, Ian warns that uncertainty over continued US military and intelligence support could have serious consequences for Kyiv and the transatlantic alliance. He calls Trump’s suggestion that Ukraine bears greater responsibility for the war “downright Orwellian.”