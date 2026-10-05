Brazil's election signals a rightward shift across Latin America

Flávio Bolsonaro outperformed polls in Brazil's first round, and with third-party, right-leaning candidates out of the race, their votes are likely to shift his way. That makes a second-round win difficult for President Lula, who faces anger over corruption, a Supreme Court scandal and a weak economy.

Ian explains how Brazil's shift fits a broader pattern across Latin America, where Argentina, Peru, Chile and Colombia have all moved toward center-right or right-wing governance in recent years, driven mainly by security and affordability concerns rather than US politics.

He also looks at what a Bolsonaro win could mean for US-Brazil relations, including closer cooperation on critical minerals, technology and the Homeland Security-led Shield of the Americas initiative.