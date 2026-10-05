Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

Presented by

sponsor_image
Brazil's election signals a rightward shift across Latin Americaplay icon

Brazil's election signals a rightward shift across Latin America

Make us preferred on Google
lula da silvaflavio bolsonarotrumplatin americaelectionsbrazil

In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer breaks down Brazil's first-round election results and what they mean for the country's runoff.

Keep reading...Show less
lula da silvaflavio bolsonarotrumplatin americaelectionsbrazil

More from Quick Take

GZERO Series

The high-stakes US-China race

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Delcy Rodríguez CONFRONTS Trump after his UN speech

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Brazil's razor-close presidential race

ask ian

ask ian
The US-China battle for global dominance

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
The case of the missing world leader

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Trump climbs down on Greenland

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
A global food crisis looms. Can earth save the Earth?

The Debrief

The Debrief
Understanding AI in 2025 with Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage